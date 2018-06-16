FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FleetCor Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2420857407476 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 702,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $213.74.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

