Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 8,680,789 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,680,789 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.09% of Flex worth $93,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Flex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 447,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flex by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex traded up $0.36, hitting $14.37, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 8,833,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

