Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $169,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of Flex traded up $0.36, reaching $14.37, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,292. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

