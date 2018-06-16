Flex Ltd (FLEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Raymond James downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,292. Flex has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,242,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844,002 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,457,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,097,000 after purchasing an additional 407,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,559,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after purchasing an additional 255,098 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $91,302,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,446,000 after buying an additional 216,226 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

