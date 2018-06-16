Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, May 25th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXS. ValuEngine cut Flexsteel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 29,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,690. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

