Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 217,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.09 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

