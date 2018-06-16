Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Lowered by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $203,134,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Navient by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navient by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 463,382 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Navient by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

