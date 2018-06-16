ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 385.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $71.49 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

