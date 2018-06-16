Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,256 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,988,000 after buying an additional 515,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,057,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,971,000 after buying an additional 315,396 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,623,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares during the period.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide opened at $85.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

