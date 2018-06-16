Flycoin Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Flycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Flycoin has a market capitalization of $223,386.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded up 452% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Coin Profile

Flycoin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

