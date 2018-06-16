Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Foamix Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.31 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.64% and a negative net margin of 2,119.19%. equities analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stanley Hirsch sold 6,164 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $31,374.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $35,507 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOMX. Ascend Capital LLC raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 566,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 167,643 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.