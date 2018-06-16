Foot Locker (FL) Issues Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Foot Locker traded down $0.78, hitting $56.87, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

