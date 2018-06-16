Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foot Locker earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the athletic footwear retailer an impact score of 48.2317179202032 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $67.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

