Morgan Stanley Reiterates $16.00 Price Target for Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given a $16.00 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 56,326,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,831,028. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $384,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 582,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,148,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.