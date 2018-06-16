Foresight Energy (FELP) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foresight Energy earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.0669706497316 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Foresight Energy traded down $0.02, hitting $3.98, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587. Foresight Energy has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. sell-side analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Foresight Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

