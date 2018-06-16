Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Position Trimmed by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,317 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

CY stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $582.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.44 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $51,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,718 shares of company stock worth $363,759. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

