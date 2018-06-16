Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 70,700 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE NOV opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76, a PEG ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,659,628.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.