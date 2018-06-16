Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 8,417 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 9,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.03 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

