Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.66) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 342 ($4.55). Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

FORT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.53) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.46) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.39) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 366 ($4.87) to GBX 378 ($5.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.66).

Forterra traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 310 ($4.13), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 321,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.75 ($4.10).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

