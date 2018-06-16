Fortress Investment Group (FIG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Investment Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.9360915025057 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Fortress Investment Group opened at $7.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Fortress Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Fortress Investment Group Company Profile

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm. The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds, permanent capital vehicles and related managed accounts (the Fortress Funds).

