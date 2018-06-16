Forward Industries (FORD) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Forward Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 48.1139722836182 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FORD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 21,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

