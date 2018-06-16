Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Four Corners Property Trust traded up $0.20, hitting $23.19, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 638,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,881. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 53.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $17,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 467.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

