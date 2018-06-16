Franklin Resources Inc. Has $91.41 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 599.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388,514 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of Infosys worth $91,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,036,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,646,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,679,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,003 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Infosys by 8,942.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,866,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,245,000. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.30 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Shares of Infosys opened at $18.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

