Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fiserv worth $95,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,892,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,026,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 18,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 617,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,611,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $2,496,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,613. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

