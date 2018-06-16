HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of HubSpot worth $88,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $2,657,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,110,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,793 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,374. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

HUBS stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $138.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.