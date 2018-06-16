Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $19,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $558,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Myers Industries opened at $20.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 639,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

