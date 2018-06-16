Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,108 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,608,000. Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources opened at $16.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCR. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

