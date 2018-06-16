Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,366,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,350,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NewMarket by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $397.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $358.33 and a 12-month high of $470.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by ($0.46). NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

In other news, Treasurer Cameron D. Warner acquired 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $377.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,707.52. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,792.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

