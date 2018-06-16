Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 6,616 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 496.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos acquired 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,065.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,093.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Nomura set a $45.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.41.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

