Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CCT opened at $16.60 on Friday. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 7.01%. analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.4022 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Capital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

