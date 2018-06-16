Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 36,234 Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,234 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $117,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $34,902.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide opened at $108.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Worldwide has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 94.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wyndham Worldwide Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

