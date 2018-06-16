Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Receives GBX 1,489.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.63 ($19.38).

FRES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.31) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,395 ($18.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.98) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

FRES stock traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,167.50 ($15.54). 1,695,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,746 ($23.25).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company's primary operating mines include Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise San Julián, Pyrites Plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

