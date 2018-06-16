Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Receives GBX 1,489.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.63 ($19.38).

FRES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.31) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,395 ($18.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.98) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

FRES stock traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,167.50 ($15.54). 1,695,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,746 ($23.25).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company's primary operating mines include Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise San Julián, Pyrites Plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply