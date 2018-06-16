Frontier Communications (FTR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.22 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Frontier Communications opened at $7.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Frontier Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 61.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 497,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

