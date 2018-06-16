FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) VP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $177,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRP traded up $0.75, reaching $60.05, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 42,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FRP Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth $143,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.