Fujinto (CRYPTO:NTO) Achieves Market Cap of $129,164.00

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Fujinto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Fujinto has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Fujinto has a total market cap of $129,164.00 and $3,377.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fujinto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00587646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241071 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094047 BTC.

About Fujinto

Fujinto launched on August 5th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fujinto is fujinto.io.

Buying and Selling Fujinto

Fujinto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fujinto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.