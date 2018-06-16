Full House Resorts (FLL) & Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Head to Head Survey

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Full House Resorts does not pay a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million 0.56 -$5.02 million N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.11 $145.37 million $1.22 13.48

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Full House Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 3 0 2.18

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $16.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -5.46% -10.85% -3.40% Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.28% 4.41% 2.83%

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Full House Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino that has 18,900 square feet of gaming space, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

