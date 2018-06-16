KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for DXC Technology (DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for DXC Technology in a research report issued on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn $7.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

DXC Technology traded down $0.59, hitting $83.86, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,683,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,312,000 after buying an additional 213,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 980.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,886 shares of company stock worth $2,343,380 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

