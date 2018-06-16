Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Countrywide PLC (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)

Countrywide PLC (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Countrywide in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Codling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Countrywide’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Countrywide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of CYWDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. Countrywide has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

About Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

