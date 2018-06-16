Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

MGDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of MGDDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (MGDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.