FY2019 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Decreased by Analyst

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Msci in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.27. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Msci had a return on equity of 109.18% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Msci traded up $0.40, reaching $172.75, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,630. Msci has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,212,000 after acquiring an additional 456,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Msci by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Msci by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 95,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

