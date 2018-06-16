FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care traded up $1.05, hitting $19.91, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,226,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,908. The company has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

