G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $45.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group traded down $0.39, reaching $47.05, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 682,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,792. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,191 shares of company stock worth $2,351,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 484,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 358,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $6,736,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.