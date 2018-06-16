G Russell Lincoln Sells 22,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $2,004,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $19,581,634.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric opened at $93.37 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $757.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised Lincoln Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

