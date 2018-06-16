Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Major Shareholder Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) major shareholder Clay Thorp sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,916,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Clay Thorp sold 800,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400,000.00.

G1 Therapeutics opened at $46.78 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -13.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

