TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH (NYSE:TR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.17% of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

TR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,455. TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.67.

TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

