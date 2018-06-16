Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,822,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,861,000 after purchasing an additional 362,511 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,942,000 after acquiring an additional 897,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after acquiring an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

