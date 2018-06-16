Popular Inc (BPOP) Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972,400 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Popular by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,001,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,001,000 after acquiring an additional 361,030 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,647,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Popular by 1,878.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,128,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.07. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $506.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

