Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $934,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,872,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.03. 7,740,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,912. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

