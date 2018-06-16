Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Mallinckrodt worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $19.17 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.78 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mallinckrodt news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Trudeau bought 3,000 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

