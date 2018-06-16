Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETE. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of ETE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 2,818,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,951. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.89. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s payout ratio is 100.83%.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

